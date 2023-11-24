Easterlies affecting Visayas, Mindanao

Parts of S. Luzon also affected by shear line

(Eagle News)–The shear line is affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the easterlies are also affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, Aurora, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Bicol Region, Aklan, Capiz, Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte, Surigao del Sur and Davao Oriental will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, and Quirino, meanwhile, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Ilocos Region and the rest of Cagayan Valley will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains while Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Luzon is expected to have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.