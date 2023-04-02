Easterlies affecting Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Palawan, Eastern Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.