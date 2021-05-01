Easterlies affecting Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.