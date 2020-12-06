Easterlies affecting Visayas, Mindanao

Northeast monsoon affecting Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the northeast monsoon is also affecting Northern and Central Luzon.

Bicol Region, Visayas, and Mindanao will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms are expected as a result.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate to heavy rains are possible.

PAGASA said Cagayan Valley and Cordillera Administrative Region will have cloudy skies with rains, too.

Ilocos Region and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

Visayas and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.