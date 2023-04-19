Easterlies affecting the eastern section of the country: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, the entire country will have light to moderate winds and light to moderate coastal waters.