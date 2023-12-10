Easterlies affecting the country: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The entire country, meanwhile, will have light to moderate winds.

Slight to moderate coastal waters are also expected.