Easterlies affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

As a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Abra, Ifugao, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

PAGASA said Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.