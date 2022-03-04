Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

According to the weather bureau, flashfloods or landslides are possible.

The entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, the weather bureau said.