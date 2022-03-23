Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Mindanao will also experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms.

The weather bureau said the rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, according to PAGASA.