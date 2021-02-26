Easterlies affecting S. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers as a result.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Meanwhile, PAGASA said localized thunderstorms are affecting Northern Luzon.

PAGASA said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers will be experienced over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Aurora, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Abra, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, and Pangasinan.

PAGASA said the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.