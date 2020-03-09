Easterlies affecting PHL

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the easterlies affecting the country.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the Northern section of Luzon and the eastern section of the country will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.