Easterlies affecting PHL today

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers, in particular, are expected in Metro Manila.

The entire Visayas, Palawan including Kalayaan Islands, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said the same conditions are expected in the rest of the country.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.