Easterlies affecting PHL: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected in Metro Manila.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The rest of the country will also experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.