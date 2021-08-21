Easterlies affecting PHL; cloudy skies, isolated rains expected

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the Philippines.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan including Kalayaan Islands will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are also expected over the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Benguet, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino and Aurora.

The same conditions will be experienced over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Meanwhile, “Isang” has turned north northwestward over the Philippine Sea east of extreme Northern Luzon.

It is, however, unlikely to bring heavy rainfall into the Philippines.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Sunday.