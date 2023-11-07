Easterlies affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as a result, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Surigao del Norte, Dinagat Islands and Quezon will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flashfloods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Batanes and Babuyan Islands, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains, this time, due to the northeast monsoon.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.