Easterlies affecting Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila and the rest of the country as a result will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao, and the rest of Luzon, the weather bureau said, will also have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate waters.