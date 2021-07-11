Easterlies affecting Luzon, Visayas

Mindanao also affected by ITCZ, PAGASA says

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting Luzon and Visayas.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

PAGASA said Aurora, Quezon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, and Catanduanes, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters are expected in the Philippines.