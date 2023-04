(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said, as a result, partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms are expected over Bicol region, Northern Samar, and Oriental Mindoro.

Marinduque and Romblon will experience the same conditions.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail in those areas.

Slight to moderate seas are expected.