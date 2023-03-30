Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) –The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The rest of the country will experience the same conditions.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said the entire country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.