Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

As a result, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with chances of isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms.

PAGASA said these would be mostly in the afternoon or evening and are caused by localized thunderstorms too.

Light to moderate winds are expected, while waters will be slight to moderate.

The whole Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, on the other hand, will have partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will lalso prevail over the Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight-moderate seas.