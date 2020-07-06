Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

But the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers in Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro is due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas, and over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight-moderate seas.

A thunderstorm advisory has also been hoisted over some areas, with moderate to heavy rainshowers with possible lightning and strong winds expected over Surigao del Sur (Hinatuan, Bislig, Lingig, Carrascal, Cantilan, Cagwait, Marihatag), Agusan del Sur (Bunawan, Trento, Rosario), Davao Oriental (Baganga, Cateel), Siargao Island, Dinagat Island, Davao Occidental (Don Marcelino, Sarangani, Jose Abad Santos), Sarangani (Glan, Malapatan), Sulu and nearby areas within the next one to two hours.

“All are advised to take precautionary measures against the impact associated with these hazards which include flash floods and landslides,” PAGASA said.