Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro as a result will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over Visayas and over Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight-moderate seas.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are also expected over Bicol Region, Northern Samar, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.