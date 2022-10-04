Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Luzon, Visayas: PAGASA

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is also affecting Mindanao.

Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, and Quezon, as a result, will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate winds and coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters, PAGASA said.