Easterlies affecting eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Luzon and Visayas.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Ilocos Norte and Ilocos Sur will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Mt. Province, Ifugao, Benguet and Aurora will also have the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.