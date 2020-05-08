Easterlies affecting eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers today, May 8.

PAGASA said light to moderate winds will prevail over the eastern section of the island group, which is forecast to have slight to moderate seas.

In other parts, PAGASA said there will be light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas.

The weather bureau said the entire Visayas, Palawan, and Occidental Mindoro will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to the easterlies too or localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds will prevail over those areas, which will have slight to moderate seas.