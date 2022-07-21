Easterlies affecting eastern section of PHL

(Eagle News) — The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said CALABARZON, Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Aurora will have cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms.

Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, meanwhile, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

According to the weather bureau, the whole country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.