Easterlies affecting eastern section of Philippines: PAGASA

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern section of the country.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration, Metro Manila will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms as a result.

The rest of the country will have the same conditions.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

The whole country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.