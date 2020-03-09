Easterlies affecting country

(Eagle News)–Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said this was due to the easterlies affecting the country.

PAGASA said flashfloods are possible.

Extreme Northern Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.