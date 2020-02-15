Easterlies affecting country today

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the country today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration added Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy skies to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.

The eastern sections of Northern and Central Luzon will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The eastern sections of Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.