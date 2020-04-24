Easterlies affect parts of PHL

Extreme N. Luzon affected by northeasterly surface windflow

(Eagle News)–The easterlies will bring cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers to Bicol and Northern Samar.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are also expected over Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque and Romblon.

Light to moderate winds will prevail also in Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro, which will have slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said.

PAGASA said apart from the easterlies affecting the rest of the country, the northeasterly surface windflow is affecting extreme Northern Luzon.