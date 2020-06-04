Easterlies affect eastern sections of Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News)–The easterlies are affecting the eastern sections of Visayas and Mindanao today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said as of 3 a.m., the Low Pressure Area being monitored by PAGASA was estimated 510 kilometers east of Basco, Batanes or 595 km east northeast of Calayan, Cagayan.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over the provinces of Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Qurino, Aurora, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Abra, Apayao, Kalinga, Ifugao, Mt. Province and Benguet due to localized thunderstorms.

Light to moderate winds, PAGASA said, will prevail over Northern Luzon and in Aurora Province, which will have slight to moderate seas.