Duterte still open to peace talks with Communist rebels

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte is still open to reviving peace talks with Communist rebels.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo made the statement days after the President directed the military to crush the New People’s Army and keep the country safe.

The President “always leaves…the window ajar for any peace negotiation..but will not allow..assaults against our forces,” he said.

Earlier, Duterte directed Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III to fly to The Netherlands, where Communist Party of the Philippines founder Joma Sison is in exile.

Prior to this, Duterte offered free passage to the Philippines to Sison while peace talks were ongoing but Sison refused.