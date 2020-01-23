Duterte signs law increasing excise taxes on alcohol, heated tobacco, vapor products

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a law increasing excise taxes on alcohol, heated tobacco and vapor products.

Duterte’s move came barely a month after the Senate and the House of Representatives submitted the ratified bicameral report on the measure that also removes the value-added tax imposed on medicines for heart disease, cholesterol and diabetes starting January 2020.

The measure, which had been certified as urgent by Duterte, also removes VAT for medicines for mental health, cancer, tuberculosis, and kidney diseases starting January 2023.

With the passage of the law, the government aims to pass funds for the Universal Healthcare Law.

The World Health Organization had lauded the Philippines for the passage of this law, which aims to ensure equal access to health care for all Filipinos.