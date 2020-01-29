Duterte says he will ask Cabinet members not to go to US; “Parang boycott,” he says

(Eagle News)– President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Jan. 29, said he would tell his Cabinet members not to go to the US in the meantime.

“Yung mga Cabinet member, I will ask them not to go to the US. In the meantime. Parang boycott,” Duterte told reporters.

The President issued the statement after the US’ cancellation of Senator Ronald dela Rosa’s US visa.

Dela Rosa believes the cancellation was due to his role in the drug war, which the US has repeatedly criticized.

Earlier, the President threatened to scrap the Visiting Forces Agreement, which governs the conduct of American soldiers in the country, following Dela Rosa’s visa cancellation.

Dela Rosa said the President’s threat was all about “one-sided foreign relations.”

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana for his part said the US move was a “direct affront” to Duterte, who was the architect of the drug war.