Duterte reappoints Catalino Cuy as DDB chair

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has reappointed Catalino Cuy as Dangerous Drugs Board chair.

Cuy’s appointment papers were signed by the President on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

“His reappointment assures us that the programs laid out will be pursued using the whole of nation approach in addressing the country’s drug problem,” DDB Executive Director Earl Saavedra said in a statement.

Cuy was first appointed as chair of the body responsible for crafting policies and strategies on drug prevention and control in 2018.

Duterte won the 2016 elections on a platform against illegal drugs and corruption.