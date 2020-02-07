Duterte: Peace may come “much earlier”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday, Feb. 6, expressed optimism peace will come “much earlier” as he noted the surrender of former New People’s Army rebels in droves.

“But the most important thing is to come up and comply with the promise to the rebels,” the President said, referring to his promise of livelihood assistance to the former rebels.

Last December, President Duterte ordered the military to go after the NPA.

He has, however, urged Communist Party of the Philippines founder Jose Maria Sison to come home and talk peace in subsequent speeches.

The President vowed to give him safe passage.

But Sison, who is in exile in The Netherlands, has repeatedly declined the offer.