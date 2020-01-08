Duterte orders mandatory repatriation of OFWs in Iraq as Crisis Alert reaches Level 4

(Eagle News)-The Philippine embassy in Iraq has raised a Crisis Alert Level 4, the highest among travel advisories, over Iraq amid rising tensions there following the killing of Iran’s top military official Qassam Soleimani from a US airstrike.

In a Facebook Live video, Philippine Chargè d’ Affairès Jomar Sadie announced President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered a “mandatory repatriation” of Filipinos in the country.

“Inatasan na po ng Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang iba’t ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan ng Pilipinas, kasama na po ang Embahada ng Pilipinas sa Iraq para ilikas ang mga Pilipino dito sa bansa,” he said.

He said Filipinos in Iraq should have their passports with them at all times, and that their employers should secure for them an exit visa.

“Kung wala kayong employer at biktima ng human trafficking, tumawag po kayo sa amin para matulungan namin kayo o pumunta directly sa embassy,” he said.

He said those who were not allowed by their employers to leave can also contact the embassy at 07816066822 (Jom); 07516167838 (Jerome); 07518764665 (Jobbi); and 07508105240 (Richard).

Embassy officials may also be reached through [email protected], [email protected], and the official Facebook page.