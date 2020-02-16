Duterte: No more massive land reclamations until the end of my term

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday, Feb. 15, said he will no longer allow massive land reclamations until he steps down in 2020, unless they were “connected with a government project.”

The President made the remark during the inauguration of Sangley airport in Cavite, amid the proposed reclamation projects in Manila Bay.

“Because… if you approve one, you approve all. Ganun ‘yan,” he said.

According to Duterte, those who were pushing for the reclamation should wait for the next President, who “might look” at things from a “different lens.”

“So pag-aralan ninyong mabuti ‘yan. For the next administration, whoever gets to be the President of this country, study it very carefully. Because that Manila there, that old city is an old city and it will decay if you add so many things in front of Manila Bay,” Duterte said.