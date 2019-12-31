Duterte hopeful programs, policies for “improved welfare” of Filipinos will be realized as his admin enters 4th year

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte expressed hope all his policies and programs for the “improved welfare of our citizens and the continued progress of the Philippines will be realized with the active participation of everyone” as his administration enters his fourth year.

“Let us begin anew with a stronger commitment in our shared task of nation-building and ensure that all our development efforts will be made sustainable and inclusive,” he said.

He said the New Year was a time to reflect on lessons learned, and was “an opportune time to do better and aim higher.”

“..I am confident that we will achieve a stronger and brighter future for our people,” Duterte said.