Duterte: Gov’t will not tolerate abuse of broadcast privilege

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday, Feb. 12, said government will not tolerate abuse of broadcast privilege.

The President issued the remark before new officers and board of trustees of the Kapisanan ng mga Brodkaster ng Pilipinas in the Palace, after the Office of the Solicitor General filed a quo warranto petition against ABS-CBN.

In filing the same, the SolGen had said the network and ABS-CBN Convergence violated the terms of the franchise when it issued a pay-per-view channel, and the constitutional restriction on foreign ownership of media when it issued Philippine Depositary Receipts to foreigners.

“While our Constitution upholds the freedom of the press, the function of broadcast is a privilege granted by [the] government,” Duterte said.

He said the media’s role was to tell the truth, and this was imbued with the interest of the people.

“We will not tolerate any abuse of the privilege,” he said, adding that government should also “not begrudge anything that is publicized or brought out in public in your desire to perform your duties.”

ABS-CBN’s franchise is set to expire in March.

The President has threatened to not renew the franchise, calling the network biased and partial.

He said ABS-CBN received money from his camp in 2016 but never aired his political advertisements.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra has said the quo warranto petition was separate from the legislative process of franchise renewal.