Duterte gives order for repatriation plan amid rising Middle East tensions

(Eagle News)-President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered some Cabinet members to undertake measures for the possible repatriation of Filipinos in the Middle East amid the escalating tensions between the United States, Iran and Iraq.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the President gave the order in the 45th Cabinet meeting on Monday, Jan. 6, where he aired his concerns for Filipinos there following the US killing of Iran top military official Qassam Soleimani.

Panelo said a committee for the same composed of Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año, Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr., Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. and Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade was created.

He said Duterte ordered Environment Secretary Roy Cimatu to fly to the Middle East immediately to establish coordination with the host countries and lay the groundwork for the evacuation, while Presidential adviser on overseas Filipino workers Abdullah Mamao was tasked to go to Iran and Iraq to personally inform the Iranian and Iraqi governments about the President’s message that no Filipinos will be harmed.

“Foremost in the mind of the President is the safety of Filipinos in the Middle East and he assures the Filipino community and the nation that the Philippine government is doing everything it can in making sure that our fellow citizens abroad are out of harm’s way,” Panelo said.

Earlier, the President directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines to ready its assets for a possible repatriation of Filipinos.