Duterte declares second week of every February National Hazing Prevention Week

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has declared the second week of every February as National Hazing Prevention Week.

The President made the declaration in Proclamation No. 907, which was made available to the media on Friday, Feb. 28.

Under the proclamation, the Commission on Higher Education would be in charge of activities that aim to strengthen the campaign against hazing and other fraternity-related violence.

The President signed the Anti-Hazing Act of 2018 that complete bans hazing, and imposes stiffer fines on hazing participants and also its organizers.