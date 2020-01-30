Duterte declares national day of remembrance for road crash victims, survivors, kin

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has signed a measure declaring every third Sunday of November as national day of remembrance for road crash victims, survivors and their families.

The President, who had lamented deaths caused by speeding motorists in public speeches, signed Republic Act 11468 on Jan. 23.

Under the law, blood donation campaigns, solidarity marches and road safety advocacy programs are required for the commemoration.

A national working committee headed by the Secretary of the Department of Transportation shall supervise the activities.