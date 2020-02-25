Duterte approves promotion of several Coast Guard officials

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the promotion of several Philippine Coast Guard officials.

The PCG said the promotion of the following was based on the recommendation of Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade:

1) Rear Admiral Eduardo D Fabricante;

2) Rear Admiral Oscar C Endona;

3) Rear Admiral Josel William Isaga;

4) Rear Admiral Allen T Toribio;

5) Rear Admiral Artemio M Abu;

6) Rear Admiral Robert N Patrimonio;

7) Rear Admiral Rolando Lizor N Punzalan;

8) Rear Admiral Ronnie Gil L Gavan; and

9) Rear Admiral Joseph M Coyme.

Also promoted were:

1) Commodore Christopher T Villacorte;

2) Commodore Giovanni G Bergantin;

3) Commodore Allan O Corpuz;

4) Commodore Charlie Q Rances;

5) Commodore Eustacio Nimrod P Enriquez;

6) Commodore Nelson B Torre;

7) Commodore Genito B Basilio ;

8) Commodore Rudyard M Somera;

9) Commodore Hostillo Arturo E Cornelio;

10) Commodore Edgardo T Hernando;

11) Commodore Zenmond D Duque; and

12) Commodore Armando A Balilo.

PCG commandant Admiral Joel Garcia called on the newly-promoted officials to prepare for the greater responsibility that comes with their new ranks.

The newly promoted officials are scheduled to take their oath before Tugade this week.