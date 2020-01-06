Duterte approves P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020

(Eagle News)–President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, Jan. 6, signed the P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020.

Senator Sonny Angara, chair of the Senate finance committee, said the Department of Public Works and Highways received a net increase of P51.139 billion under the General Appropriations Act.

“The idea is to complete as many projects as possible by the time President Duterte ends his term in 2022,” Angara said.

Earlier, the Palace said President Duterte would veto what he believed to be unconstitutional provisions in the proposed national budget.

The President did this with what was reported to be P95.3 billion of infrastructure projects in the 2019 budget.