Duterte approves extension of validity of 2019 national budget

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the extension of the validity of the 2019 national budget.

In signing Republic Act No. 11464, the President formally extended the P3.7-trillion 2019 national budget to Dec. 31, 2020.

This was following a delay in the passage of the P4.1-trillion national budget for 2020.

Senate President Tito Sotto has said he has already signed the proposed budget.

The House of Representatives has said it would submit an advance copy to President Duterte and the Department of Budget and Management for them to study it.

Sotto said the President was expected to sign the proposed national budget on Jan. 6.