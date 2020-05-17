During MECQ, tricycles in QC to operate during selected hours

(Eagle News)–Tricycles are allowed to ply Quezon City roads during the modified enhanced community quarantine but only during selected hours.

Based on the localized guidelines signed by Mayor Joy Belmonte, apart from tricycles, pedicabs and e-trikes shall be in operation only from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Not all of these vehicles will be allowed to ply the roads at one time as based on the guidelines, all tricycle associations, pedicab associations and e-trikes shall only operate 50 percent of their route measured capacity.

This means that each of them will have to operate based on a number-coding scheme to be approved by the Tricycle Regulation Commission.

Only one passenger shall also be allowed in each tricycle, and no backride policy shall be implemented.

Because the vehicles can only take one passenger each, the fare is for special trips, or P18 for each kilometer and an additional P1 for every succeeding kilometer.

There shall be a transparent barrier between the motorcycle and the sidecar.

According to the guidelines, the wearing of masks and disinfection of the vehicle shall be mandatory.

The MECQ in Metro Manila, including Quezon City, and other areas is expected to end on May 31.