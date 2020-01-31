Duque: PhilHealth has special package for people under probe for novel coronavirus

(Eagle News)– The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. will cover those who will be classified as persons under investigation for the novel coronavirus, Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said.

In an interview over ANC on Friday, Jan. 31, Duque said the special package includes foreigners who are members of PhilHealth.

He said under the package, the hospital that takes care of the PUI will receive P1000 per day.

He said this was agreed upon on Wednesday, Jan. 29, when the PhilHealth board convened.

“If pneumonia sets in, then there’s a pneumonia package–from mild, P16000 to severe, P32,000,” he said.

Duque said the novel coronavirus thrives in colder and less humid places.

In tropical countries such as the Philippines, he said it was easier to control.

On Thursday, Jan. 30, the Philippines confirmed its first novel coronavirus case, a 38-year-old woman from Wuhan, China.

She is currently being treated in a Manila hospital, the DOH said.