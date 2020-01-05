Duque orders strict monitoring of travelers to PHL following reports of mysterious disease in China

(Eagle News)-Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has ordered the strict monitoring of travelers to the Philippines following reports of a disease in China.

Duque gave the order to the Bureau of Quarantine.

The BOQ has been placed on alert and is closely examining travelers with fever or have signs of respiratory infection, the DOH said.

“I urge the public, especially those with history of travel from China, to seek immediate medical consult if experiencing any flu-like symptoms,” Duque said.

According to the DOH, citing reports, the mysterious illness which is similar to a “viral pneumonia of unknown origin” in China has affected 44 individuals so far.