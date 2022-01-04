Duque, Lorenzana in quarantine following exposure to COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News)–Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III are in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19 cases.

According to Lorenzana, he was exposed to four of his household members who tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Duque said he got exposure from a staff member, who tested positive for the virus on Friday.

“So bukas po magpapa-test ako and hopefully, negative. I’ll be under quarantine until the (January) 8th or 10 days in all,” he said.

Lorenzana tested positive for COVID-19 in November and April last year.

Earlier in the day, Senator Panfilo Lacson also announced he was in isolation after exposure to his son who tested positive for the virus.